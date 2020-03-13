SELCO system libraries to host Minnesota Author Tour

Six award-winning Minnesota authors will tour SELCO region libraries in Minnesota from March 24 to May 21, ranging in style, genre and topic, with each program free and open to the public.
Brian Freeman, Mary Bleckwehl, Shannon Gibney, Wendy Webb, Sarah Stonich and Sheila O’Connor will visit the locations at the times listed below.
BRIAN FREEMAN6 p.m. March 24 at the Lanesboro Library, 202 Parkway Ave. S.
7 p.m. March 26 at the Preston Public Library, 101 St. Paul St. NW.
6 p.m. March 31 at the Albert Lea Public Library, 211 E. Clark St., Albert Lea.
7 p.m. April 1 at the West Concord Public Library, 180 Main St., West Concord.
6:30 p.m. April 2 at the Dodge Center Library, 13 First Ave. NW, Dodge Center
6:30 p.m. April 6 at the Zumbrota Public Library, 100 West Ave., Zumbrota.
6:30 p.m. April 7 at the Lake City Public Library, 201 S. High St., Lake City.
7 p.m. April 9 at the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE, Rochester.
5:30 p.m. April 14 at the Cannon Falls Library, 306 W. Mill St., Cannon Falls.
6:45 p.m. April 29 at the St. Charles Library, 125 W. 11th St., St. Charles.
6 p.m. April 20 at the Caledonia Public Library, 1300, 231 E. Main St., # 1, Caledonia.
6:30 p.m. May 6 at the Blooming Prairie Public Library, 138 Hwy Ave. S., Blooming Prairie.
6:30 p.m. May 7 at the Wabasha Public Library, 168 Allegheny Ave., Wabasha.
7 p.m. May 11 at the LeRoy Community Center, Main St., Le Roy.
7 p.m. May 12 at the Kasson Public Library, 607 First St. NW, Kasson.
MARY BLECKWEHL7 p.m. March 24 at the Brownsdale Community Center, Main St. E., Brownsdale.
11 a.m. March 26 at the Austin Public Library, 323 Fourth Ave. NE, Austin.
11 a.m. May 2 at the Harmony Library, 225 Third Ave. SW, Harmony.
SHANNON GIBNEY
2 p.m. March 28 at the Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E., Faribault.
Wendy Webb6:30 p.m. March 24 Kenyon Public Library, 709 Second St., #1339, Kenyon.
7 p.m. March 26 at the La Crescent Public Library, 321 Main St., #1158, La Crescent.
7 p.m. April 23 at the Chatfield Public Library, 314 Main St. S., Chatfield, MN.
10 a.m. April 25 at the Winona Public Library, 151 W. Fifth St., Winona.
7 p.m. May 21 at the Rushford Public Library, Rushford.
Sarah Stonich6:30 p.m. April 21 at the Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm Ave., Owatonna.
7 p.m. April 30 at the Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Sheila O’Connor6 p.m. April 30 at the Stewartville Public Library, 110 Second St. SE, Stewartville.
For more information about the tour and each author, visit legacy.selco.info/author-tour/.