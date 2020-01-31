ROCHESTER, Minn. — Sandra Lea (Bacon) Mitchell of Rochester, died of cancer Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Rochester West Health Services. Her sister, the only remaining immediate family member, Susan Bacon Cope of Columbia, Md., survives her. Sandra was aunt to Alisha Cope of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kyle Cope of Columbia.
Sandra was born in La Crosse, to Robert and Vera (Kessel) Bacon, owner of Bob’s IGA in La Crescent, Minn. Her deceased grandparents were Ellsworth and Hazel Bacon and Adolf and Francis Kessel.
Sandra grew up in La Crescent, and graduated from La Crescent High School. She attained her Associate of Arts Degree from Western Wisconsin Technical College. She also attended Winona State University, where she took realtor classes. She managed Bob’s IGA in La Crescent; was assistant manager of Brooks Fashions in La Crosse; was property manager and interior decorating coordinator at HMM Properties in La Crosse; was operator and general manager of a Diary Queen in Stewartville, Minn.; a realtor for La Crescent State Realty and co-owner of Sunplace Tanning Studios in Rochester. She also took care of adults with traumatic brain injuries at SMB Disability Solutions in Rochester.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Schumacher—Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Pastor James Strom will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia, Minn., at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
