Saint Mary’s University students to perform 'The 39 Steps'

The Saint Mary’s University Department of Fine and Performing Arts will perform "The 39 Steps," adapted by Patrick Barlow, Thursday through Saturday in Page Theatre. All shows in the 2021-2022 academic year are free and open to the public.

If Alfred Hitchcock had met Monty Python at a party in 1935, they might have come up with something like "The 39 Steps." This fast-paced witty spoof of Hitchcock’s famous spy thriller is a hilarious two-time Tony award winner, performed by only six Saint Mary’s actors. The plot unexpectedly propels Richard Hannay out of his boredom and into international intrigue, beautiful women, mistaken identity, and good old-fashioned romance. Pursued by train, plane, and automobile, by both British police and a notorious German master spy and his mysterious “thirty-nine steps,” our hero finds himself the subject of a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, audiences will experience an unforgettable evening (or matinee) of pure frivolity and fun!

Saint Mary’s University is welcoming audiences back in person (with safety protocols in place). Unlike last year, there will be no live-streamed performances.

The audience will be restricted to no more than 75 attendees to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed. Additionally, masks are to be worn by audience members throughout the performance. Those who plan to attend must register at https://sites.google.com/smumn.edu/the39stepsonline. Evening performances Thursday through Saturday will start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. On Saturday, a matinee will start at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0