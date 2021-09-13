Saint Mary’s ranks No. 3 for ‘best value’ according to U.S. News & World Report

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota ranked No. 3 in the “Best Value” category among all Regional Universities in the Midwest — and No. 1 among all Minnesota universities in this category — according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 ratings.
According to criteria, the Best Value calculation takes into account the school’s academic quality and the net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. According to U.S. News, “The higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal.”
Additionally, the university was ranked No. 34 in the Best Regional Universities of the Midwest category. The ranking positions Saint Mary’s in the top 20% of the 157 schools listed in this category and as third among all Minnesota universities in this category.
“We appreciate these rankings because we know U.S. News & World Report is a source many students and families look to when comparing higher education institutions,” said Father James P. Burns, president of Saint Mary’s University. “The report includes such areas as retention and graduation rates, strength of faculty, and employment outcomes, all of which are topics important to students, their families, and all of us at Saint Mary’s. It’s imperative for us to be constantly improving in order to provide the best possible formative and educational experience.”
Meet these 12 notable Saint Mary’s University in Winona alumni
Anthony Adducci, 1959
Judge Arthur Boylan, J.D., 1971
Brother James Miller, 1966, M' 1974
Jane (Weydert) Homeyer, Ph.D., 1986
John Hoffman, Ph.D., 1951, and Robert Hoffman, Ph.D., 1956
John McDonough, 1975
John Stegeman, Ph.D., 1966
Denise Klinkner, M.D., 1997
Mary Dempsey, J.D., 1975
Michael Johanns, J.D., 1971
Andrew “Roo” Yori, 1999
As the year concludes, for many it is a time to reflect on the past year and dream about the next. Prominent members of the Winona community a…