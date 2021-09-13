Saint Mary’s ranks No. 3 for ‘best value’ according to U.S. News & World Report

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota ranked No. 3 in the “Best Value” category among all Regional Universities in the Midwest — and No. 1 among all Minnesota universities in this category — according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 ratings.

According to criteria, the Best Value calculation takes into account the school’s academic quality and the net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. According to U.S. News, “The higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal.”

Additionally, the university was ranked No. 34 in the Best Regional Universities of the Midwest category. The ranking positions Saint Mary’s in the top 20% of the 157 schools listed in this category and as third among all Minnesota universities in this category.