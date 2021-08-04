Saint Mary’s announces new Fall 2021 protocols

WINONA — Saint Mary’s University has announced that, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves COVID-19 vaccinations, the university will require all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated.
Individuals will be able to file a medical exemption or a non-medical exemption from this COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
Ann Merchlewitz, senior vice president and general counsel, said the decision is based on the significant increase in cases and transmission statistics, including that those vaccinated can spread the COVID-19 variant, and hospitalizations.
“We’ve been very proud of how our students have shown great care and concern for one another throughout this pandemic,” Merchlewitz said. “Requiring the vaccination is an extension of this concern for others, particularly those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the delta variant. It will also allow us to continue a safe, uninterrupted, and personalized academic experience.”
This decision may change as the university continues to closely monitor the latest news and guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). It also continues to monitor other universities and track current case levels in and around our surrounding campus communities.
Additionally, beginning Thursday, masks must be worn by all when inside any Saint Mary’s buildings and outside when physical distancing is not possible. The university’s disc golf course and walking trails will continue to be open to the public at this time. Campus buildings will be closed to the public with the exception of rental agreements and guided admissions tours.
