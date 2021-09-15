Run to the Edge -- one last time at Applefest

In 1994 Cheryl and Peter Franta were newcomers to La Crescent. Peter had just started at Skemp Clinic as a family practice physician, opening a small clinic in La Crescent. Cheryl was in the process of moving four kids ages 3 weeks to 6 from Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to their new home – one which she had never even seen.
They quickly endeared themselves to La Crescent by getting involved in community, church and school events. As avid runners and part of the La Crosse Running Club, it only seemed natural to start a 5K during the Applefest celebration in September as a way to promote both the community and a healthy activity.
The first Run to the Edge 5K was organized in 1996. Since then it has seen as many as 600 runners, but with the introduction of more fun walk/runs, mud-runs, color runs, fundraisers, bike riders and even triathalons, the numbers have waxed and wanned over the years. Then in 2020, it all came to a halt with Covid-19.
It was supposed to be “the last” as the Frantas have found themselves in a new season of life. The kids are grown and out of college, so it seemed a good time to move on, but to honor those who had already registered, the run was postponed to Sept. 18, 2021, to mark the events 25th and final run. Thus Run to the Edge … One Last Time.
Most runners in the area know the course for its five hills including Apple Blossom Drive to the county line. You may not set a personal best in time, but you will go home with the best long sleeve T-shirt in the area and a 3-pound bag of local apples.
What most folks do not know is the Frantas have used the proceeds of the run toward numerous charities as well as 39 scholarships for La Crescent High School seniors going on to college. To continue the philanthropic efforts of the Frantas, there will be a free pancake breakfast after the 5K on Saturday in Old Hickory Park with good-will donations going to the District 300 Foundation to continue a scholarship for La Crescent High School seniors who have been positively impacted by participation in the cross country and/or track and field programs. The Frantas have requested that the scholarship be renamed for long-time La Crescent High School cross country and track/field Coach Mark Abraham.
In his 37-year tenure “Abe” has coached literally thousands of athletes and is an iconic figure in La Crescent -- still seen running the streets, coaching summer T-ball for Park and Rec program and teaching and coaching at high school since 1984. And his track record, pun intended, is pretty darn good. He was named to the Minnesota High School Cross Country Coaches of Fame in 2019 and has been named Minnesota High School Cross Country Coach of the Year twice. He has had 150 all-state athletes in boys and girls cross country and track/field and six individual state champions, including Matt Stieger, 2017 cross country; Clair Shepardson 2017- 100 Hurdles; Zach Emery, 2016 cross country; Brielle Bierman 2014- 300 hurdles; Katie Shepardson 2012 – 800 meters; Shannon Steiver 2009 – pole vault. In 2017, the school district inducted him to the Wall of Excellence.
There is still time to join in the fun. The race starts Saturday morning at 8:30 in front of the La Crescent Quillin’s. Your $30 registration gets you a great T-shirt, bag of apples, and financial contribution toward the Foundation 300 scholarship.
Register for the 5K at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MN/LaCrescent/ApplefestRuntotheEdgeScenic5KRunWalk by midnight Thursday. Same day registration is available for $35 in the Quillan’s parking lot, but allow extra time.
Then join us for pancake breakfast at Old Hickory Park on the north end of town. The event is free, but good-will donations will be accepted toward the scholarship in honor of Coach Abe. The event is being hosted by current La Crescent cross country athletes and families, but all area alumni, friends and family are invited to attend.
Pancakes will be served from 9:30 until 12:30 p.m. or whenever the food runs out. It’s a great way to tell Coach Abe, Peter and Cheryl Franta “thanks for all the miles.” If you are unable to make the event but still wish to make a contribution, you can go to www.gofundme.com/f/mark-abraham-scholarship. Checks can also be sent to District 300 Foundation, P.O. Box 34, La Crescent, MN 55947. Make sure to note CC/T&F Scholarship in the memo.