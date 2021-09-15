Run to the Edge -- one last time at Applefest

In 1994 Cheryl and Peter Franta were newcomers to La Crescent. Peter had just started at Skemp Clinic as a family practice physician, opening a small clinic in La Crescent. Cheryl was in the process of moving four kids ages 3 weeks to 6 from Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to their new home – one which she had never even seen.

They quickly endeared themselves to La Crescent by getting involved in community, church and school events. As avid runners and part of the La Crosse Running Club, it only seemed natural to start a 5K during the Applefest celebration in September as a way to promote both the community and a healthy activity.

The first Run to the Edge 5K was organized in 1996. Since then it has seen as many as 600 runners, but with the introduction of more fun walk/runs, mud-runs, color runs, fundraisers, bike riders and even triathalons, the numbers have waxed and wanned over the years. Then in 2020, it all came to a halt with Covid-19.

It was supposed to be “the last” as the Frantas have found themselves in a new season of life. The kids are grown and out of college, so it seemed a good time to move on, but to honor those who had already registered, the run was postponed to Sept. 18, 2021, to mark the events 25th and final run. Thus Run to the Edge … One Last Time.