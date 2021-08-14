Regional vaccine rates rising, but increase is minimal

As coronavirus infections and related hospitalizations continue to rise statewide, the region has shown only modest increases in vaccination rates, with Winona County up by only 0.3% from three weeks ago.
Every region in the state, from the period of July 28 to Aug. 10, was designated by the DHS as having high or very high case activity, with Chippewa, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Ozaukee Counties in the latter category. For La Crosse County, during the same time period, the burden was 214.6 per 100,000 per day, with the trajectory showing growth.
From July 22 through Aug. 11, the number of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine in each county is as follows:
- La Crosse: 58.6%, up 1.4% from 57.2%
- Dunn: 41.9%, up 1.5% from 40.4%
- Trempealeau: 56.1%, up 2% from 54.1%
- Winona: 53%, up 0.3% from 52.7%
- Houston: 56%, up 0.3% from 55.7%
- Crawford: 48.6%, up 1.5% from 47.1%
- Chippewa: 48.2%, up 1.6% from 46.6%
- Eau Claire: 53.6%, up 1.4% from 52.2%
- Jackson: 41.8%, up 1.5% from 40.3%
- Monroe: 41.3%, up 1.4% from 39.9%
- Vernon: 47.3%, up 1.3% from 46%
Case activity in Wisconsin from July 28 to Aug. 10, the most recent data available, was categorized as high by DHS, with 16,146 cases confirmed statewide in that period. The burden was 279.3 per 100,000, with a trajectory of plus 26%. As of Wednesday, 49.8% of Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated, and 52.9% had received at least one dose. In Minnesota, 54.4% were fully vaccinated, with 60% having at least one dose.
On Friday, Wisconsin reached the 50% fully vaccinated mark, with Gov. Tony Evers stating, “This is an incredible milestone, and we are proud to see the millions of Wisconsinites who have taken this step to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19 and the Delta variant. We are closer than we were yesterday, but we can’t let our guard down now. We still have a ways to go. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect our families, our kids, and our communities.”
Per the La Crosse County Health Departments monthly report, from July 1 through 30 the Public Health Nursing Team, with assistance, conducted contact tracing for 137 cases of COVID-19, noting “During the latter half of July, the COVID-19 case rate increased substantially, requiring quick response to facilitate maximum performance for disease transmission control.”
The Public Health Nursing Team, which hosts half day vaccine clinics every Tuesday and Wednesday, in addition to doing home or community site visits, administered 91 COVID-19 vaccine doses from July 1-30.
Two small surveys of between 3,000 to 3,400 individuals each found that of Wisconsin respondents, the vaccination status of others in the workplace was a source of concern for over a third. MyBioSource.com found 40% of Wisconsin residents polled would avoid contact with unvaccinated coworkers, less than the national average of 48%. Minnesota was also slightly below the national average, at 46%. However, the rate was significantly higher than in Idaho, at 11%. Of Maryland respondents, 65% affirmed they would abstain from close contact with coworkers who haven’t been inoculated against COVID-19. Methods of avoiding interaction included working from home, if possible, distancing, and taking breaks at separate times.
On a national level, the survey found 37% of respondents believe unvaccinated persons should be required to sit apart from others on public transit, and 46% favored separate opening hours at public establishments for vaccinated versus unvaccinated persons. Vaccine incentives, from money to free food to event tickets, were supported by 37%.
The survey from iprospectcheck.com showed 55% of Wisconsinites polled believe it should be mandatory to disclose vaccination status to one’s employer, compared with a national average of 57%. On the national level, 16% of respondents believed improper disclosure of vaccination status should lead to disciplinary action at work.
A national poll from Quote Wizard asked people to list reasons they had declined to get their shots, and among Minnesotans, 61% cited concerns about vaccine side effects; 41% believed it was unnecessary to get the shots; 40% said they were waiting to see if the vaccine is safe; 46% said they don’t trust the vaccine and 41% said they don’t trust the government.
Among Wisconsinites, 63% cited side effects; 33% believed it was unnecessary; 45% were waiting to see if it was safe; 28% don’t trust the vaccine; and 25% don’t trust the vaccine.
An August paper from the COVID States Project, helmed by Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern universities, showed the results of a survey of over 20,000 individuals nationwide. Of respondents, 11% believed the vaccine can cause infertility, and 37% were unsure if it could. That the vaccine alters DNA was believed by 10%, and 9% believed the shots contain the lung tissue of aborted fetuses. A total of 8% believe the vaccine has microchips that can track them.
Those with a high school education or less and those with graduate degrees, and those with an income of under $25,000 or over $100,000 were more likely to believe at least one vaccine misinformation item than those falling in between in terms of education level and income level.
Of those identifying as Republicans, 25% marked at least one misinformation item ast true, compared to 18% of Democrats. People 18 to 24 and 25 to 44 were most likely to believe misinformation.
Vaccine distrust remains a barrier in increasing vaccination rates, though Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System have seen an increase in patients seeking the shots. Mayo earlier this week saw a two-day increase of almost 10%, while Gundersen was giving a weekly average of 300 doses a week in July, and during the first two weeks of August the average was 450 per week. The week of Aug. 2, shots at the Onalaska Gundersen Clinic were up 32% from the week prior.
In Wisconsin, there has been a “steady uptick” in vaccinations over the past four weeks, per DHS.
The Pfizer two dose vaccine is currently approved for those 12 and older, and the Moderna two-shot and Johnson and Johnson one shot incarnations are approved for those 18 and older.
Local vaccination sites include Winona Health, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, Weber Health Logistics, the Winona County Health Department, Walgreens and Walmart. Contact your provider of choice for exact days, times and vaccine brands available.
For more vaccine location information, visit www.vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.