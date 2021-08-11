Ragweed season is here: Gundersen allergist discusses treatments, distinguishing symptoms from COVID

Runny nose, congestion, headache, irritated throat — several symptoms of ragweed allergies overlap with that of the coronavirus, a potential cause of concern or confusion.
Ragweed season, which generally lasts from August through November, peaking later this month, can be miserable for those with severe allergies to the pollen, which can also exacerbate asthma. Around 23 million people nationwide experience ragweed allergies and are likely familiar with the signs. However, the pandemic has made it more difficult to distinguish things like colds, flu and allergies from the coronavirus, even if you’ve been diagnosed with allergies.
Some ragweed symptoms, such as sneezing and itchy or red eyes, are unique from those of COVID-19, which has its own distinguishing symptoms of fever, deep cough and body aches. While those vaccinated are less likely to become infected with the virus, the delta variant is affecting even fully inoculated individuals, so signs attributed to both COVID-19 and allergies should not be discounted.
Allergist Dr. Todd Mahr of Gundersen Health System urges following CDC guidance to wear a mask, which not only helps protect from COVID-19 but can lessen the effects of breathing in pollen, especially when outdoors. If possible, working from home on severe allergy days is beneficial, as you can better control your air quality and also ease the minds of co-workers, who may be concerned about being in the vicinity of a person with a running nose or cough. If unable to remain home, individuals should keep their masks on.
“Knowing you have allergies can help you differentiate but you still need to be careful,” Mahr says.
Ragweed allergies can be diagnosed with a skin prick test or an IgE (allergen-specific immunoglobulin E) allergy blood test, and possible treatments include antihistamines or a nasal spray, which should be start being taken a few weeks in advance of the season for best results. Nasal irrigation with a saline rinse or neti pot can be beneficial.
More severe allergy cases can be treated with immunotherapy such as allergy shots or prescription pills which dissolve under the tongue. Immunotherapy can take at least a year to produce results and is ongoing for several years, so individuals should inquire with their allergist now to have relief for next season.
Currently, Mahr says, people are experiencing the “double whammy” of allergies and low air quality due to wildfire smoke permeating the area.
“The respiratory tract is already reacting to all the junk outside, and their allergic system kicks in and they’re going to have more problems,” Mahr says.
Symptoms, Mahr says, can be “quite intense,” and ragweed is both plentiful in the area and boasts far spreading pollen.
“You’re not going to get away from it around here,” Mahr says.
To help keep symptoms under control, avoid being outside in the mornings when pollen counts are higher, keep windows closed, run air purifiers and visit an allergist if you haven’t yet been diagnosed.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
