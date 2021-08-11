Ragweed season is here: Gundersen allergist discusses treatments, distinguishing symptoms from COVID

Runny nose, congestion, headache, irritated throat — several symptoms of ragweed allergies overlap with that of the coronavirus, a potential cause of concern or confusion.

Ragweed season, which generally lasts from August through November, peaking later this month, can be miserable for those with severe allergies to the pollen, which can also exacerbate asthma. Around 23 million people nationwide experience ragweed allergies and are likely familiar with the signs. However, the pandemic has made it more difficult to distinguish things like colds, flu and allergies from the coronavirus, even if you’ve been diagnosed with allergies.

Some ragweed symptoms, such as sneezing and itchy or red eyes, are unique from those of COVID-19, which has its own distinguishing symptoms of fever, deep cough and body aches. While those vaccinated are less likely to become infected with the virus, the delta variant is affecting even fully inoculated individuals, so signs attributed to both COVID-19 and allergies should not be discounted.