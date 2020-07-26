Tim Penny: Working to support smaller towns

Coaches from SMIF, Region Nine Development Commission and University of Minnesota Extension have been working with each of these communities for a three-year period.

Together we have provided tools and guidance to each community as they determine what REV looks like for them.

In Blue Earth, they have focused on efforts to retain youth in the community after graduation. In Spring Grove, they are working toward starting a Chamber of Commerce. In Spring Valley, they are developing a tourism campaign to attract more visitors. All REV communities have been able to build more energy around supporting entrepreneurs.

Our Small Town Grant program has also made a significant impact in communities across the region.

In St. James, volunteers formed a group called Uniting Cultures/Uniendo Culturas that plans programs and events to bring people together to create a welcoming environment.

La Crescent underwent a branding and marketing planning process to enhance the town’s image. The city of Preston focused its grant on creating resources to showcase current and future affordable workforce housing initiatives.