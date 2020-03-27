Steve Mau: Thanks to Coach Niemeier and staff

I don’t know all of the details, but I understand that coach Ryan Niemeier and the entire girls basketball staff has resigned. I will comment on what I have observed as a casual fan of the team.

This past season had juniors, sophomores and freshmen starting and competing against many teams that had seniors and juniors making up their starting five.

The teams have improved during the last three years, not only in wins, but also in skills.

It appears to me that generally eight or nine girls or more played in the games.

The team was generally competitive in many games.

The girls seemed to enjoy playing.

I did not see the coach yell, scream or in anyway embarrass a player during the game or on the bench.

Niemeier is not a member of the staff at La Crescent. He has another professional life, spouse and family. My guess is that the economic loss he will suffer from not coaching will be more than compensated by having time for other things.

Question: Who is the ready replacement? What about other coaches, where will they come from? If a parent is waiting in the wings to take over, “good luck,” there are only so many minutes in the game and you can only play five at a time. Oh, by the way you do want to win.