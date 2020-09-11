Ruth Berns: Houston Relay for Life a success

Houston Relay for Life a success

The 2020 Houston County Relay for Life sponsored by the American Cancer Society was unlike any other in its long history due to COVID-19. However, it did not deter the organizers from developing a very successful event. The event, with some aspects virtual and others socially distanced and CDC approved, did allow for community members to purchase and decorate a luminary bag. More than 700 luminaries lined the perimeter of Old Hickory Park in La Crescent on Aug. 14. Individuals wore masks and socially distanced themselves as they walked around the perimeter of the lighted luminaries. Cars drove by to admire the array of luminaries as they glowed well into the night. In addition to the somber reality that cancer strikes all ages and genders, the event was highly successful in raising funds for the American Cancer Society’s mission of cancer research, education and patient/family support. To date, more than $32,000 has been raised with donations still being received. Even with the great success, we felt some of the gaps from the inability to have folks gather, share stories and applaud survivors who inspire family and friends of those who endured or are still coping with the ravages of cancer. The monies raised were also received from area business sponsors, individual donations and other fund-raising events. The planning committee is very grateful for the support of local businesses and individuals who recognize through their contribution they are providing a sense of HOPE to end the fight against cancer. Success of the event is attributed to a dedicated committee of individuals from Hokah, Caledonia, Spring Grove and La Crescent. Ruth Berns, La Crescent