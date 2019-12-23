We all have an opportunity to double our contributions to the La Crescent Area Event Center if we act soon.
The board has worked very diligently for years, and it deserves our support in the "Let's Finish It" campaign.
An anonymous donor has offered to match all gifts received before the end of this calendar year, up to $500,000. In order to achieve that goal, the remaining cost of the facility (about $1.2 million) must be paid in full to ensure low operating costs.
If many people give something toward this project in December, the amount will be doubled through the match, and the goal can be reached.
Donations may be given online through the La Crescent Area Event Center home page, or gifts may be delivered directly to the Event Center Office (895-0595) at the hotel. The address for mailing donations is La Crescent Area Event Center, P.O. Box 46, 595 Veterans Parkway, La Crescent, MN 55947.
The engraved granite tiles are a great way to support the project, as well as leave a legacy or designate an honorarium, and are available in various sizes for gifts of $500 or more.
Board members can assist with any questions or special situations: Jay Friedl, Richard and Sheila Wieser, Don Hill, Andrea Wieser, Sy Fix, David Heyer, Dan Brodigan, Michael Klauke, Austin Wieser, and Michelle Guillien. Joe Thesing recently completed many years of serving on the board and was involved from the very beginning.
Thank you to board members, Wieser Bros. Inc., and everyone who has been involved in making this building a reality for the La Crescent community and surrounding area.
Paul and Judy Ulland, La Crescent
