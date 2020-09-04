New trees vandalized: A sad day for Apple Blossom Overlook Park

The Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District provided prairie seed and guidance to establish a great prairie. Mowing and burning to establish the prairie has been done by local volunteers and members of the MInnesota Driftless Chapter of the Prairie Enthusiasts, along with the La Crescent Volunteer Fire Department.

Creating this park has truly been a group effort. A park plan shows a pavilion for group use in the future, if a donor can be identified.

Incremental progress is impossible without grants, individual funding and (apparently) watchful eyes. As a result of this vandalism, the grant requires Winona County to buy new trees to re-plant those that were destroyed. Replacement costs can range up to $200 each and we will need volunteers to plant and care for them.

Please contact local law enforcement if you observed the vandalism at the park on Aug. 19. Also, anyone who would like to help with the park in any way (donating for new trees, assisting with prairie burns or watering young trees) would be welcomed with open arms.

You can contact us at parks@co.winona.mn.us

Anne Morse, Dakota, and Eileen Krenz, La Crescent

