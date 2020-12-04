Sharon Park

Sharon K. (Waldera, Nelson) Park, 77, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, just shy of her 78th birthday.

Preceded in death by her parents, Adolph Waldera and Josephine (Marsolek) Waldera; her husband, Norman Nelson; and her long-time partner, Shannon Connolly. Survived by her brother, Mark (Margie) Waldera; her children, Janet (Matt) Chandik and Roger (Diane) Nelson; her grandchildren, Rachel (Pete) Carlson, Ryan Chandik, and Ben Nelson; and her great-grandson, Emmett Carlson; with another Carlson great-grandson on the way.

Sharon, or “Shari”, was born in La Crosse, Wis. She graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse in 1960 and married Norm. They had Janet and Roger and moved to Southern California near Disneyland to escape the freezing winters of the Midwest. She was a wonderful wife, mom, and homemaker, in fact Roger remembers her making French toast for him every day after school. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, crocheting, and continuing her education. She also made several of Janet’s prom and other special-occasion dresses. After Norm’s death, she worked at Robinson’s Department store and Pacific Bell.