On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Rick D. Jennings, 49, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Rick was born Jan. 16, 1971, to David and Kathleen Jennings of Caledonia.
He was a graduate of Caledonia High School in 1989. Rick attended Western Technical College and graduated with an associate degree in electronics in 1992. Rick married his high school sweetheart, Shannon Westby June 11, 1994, at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen, Minn. Rick worked as an electrician at G. Heileman Brewing Company from 1992-1999. He then started at Dairyland Power Company in January of 2000, as an electrician at the Alma, Wis., location. Rick transferred to the Genoa plant as an instrument technician foreman, where he worked until September of 2019.
Rick and Shannon were blessed with the birth of their son, Kyle, June 27, 1997. Rick cherished his time with family and friends. He enjoyed participating in 4-H in his youth and shared that passion for showing animals with Kyle. They spent a lot of time together at his parent's farm raising fair pigs and beef steers. Rick enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it be hunting, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, or helping his dad on the family farm. Rick found the most joy on the farm doing fieldwork. He also enjoyed classic cars, especially his 1969 Chevelle.
Rick will be forever loved and missed by his wife, Shannon; son, Kyle and his fiancée, Sierra Olinger; his parents, David and Kathleen Jennings; siblings, Mike (Lisa), Barbara (Darren) and Mark (Sandy); nieces and nephew, Brittney, Haley and Tyler Jennings; mother-in-law, Jean (Karl) Stokman; father-in-law, Jim (Brenda) Westby; brothers-in-law, Rob (Renee) Stokman, Kasey Stokman and Carl (Stephanie) Westby; sisters-in-law, Karla St. Mary, Clare (Mike) Manuel and their children. Rick was preceded in death by his baby brother, Daniel; grandparents, Lloyd and Wilma Jennings and Oswald and Jeanette Peter; and his nephew, Brandon Jennings.
Friends and family will drive their vehicles through the south parking lot of St. Mary's Catholic Church, 513 S. Pine St., Caledonia, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, to pay their respects to Rick and greet the immediate family from a safe distance.
A private family service was held. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Houston County Swine Barn Building project, in memory of Rick. Building a new swine barn for the future of 4-H youth and their livestock projects was very important to Rick. He was a founding member of the building committee. Donations can be mailed to: Houston County Fair Building Project Fund, P.O. Box 91 Caledonia, MN, 55921. Make checks payable to Houston County Fair Building Project.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.