On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Rick D. Jennings, 49, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Rick was born Jan. 16, 1971, to David and Kathleen Jennings of Caledonia.

He was a graduate of Caledonia High School in 1989. Rick attended Western Technical College and graduated with an associate degree in electronics in 1992. Rick married his high school sweetheart, Shannon Westby June 11, 1994, at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen, Minn. Rick worked as an electrician at G. Heileman Brewing Company from 1992-1999. He then started at Dairyland Power Company in January of 2000, as an electrician at the Alma, Wis., location. Rick transferred to the Genoa plant as an instrument technician foreman, where he worked until September of 2019.

Rick and Shannon were blessed with the birth of their son, Kyle, June 27, 1997. Rick cherished his time with family and friends. He enjoyed participating in 4-H in his youth and shared that passion for showing animals with Kyle. They spent a lot of time together at his parent's farm raising fair pigs and beef steers. Rick enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it be hunting, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, or helping his dad on the family farm. Rick found the most joy on the farm doing fieldwork. He also enjoyed classic cars, especially his 1969 Chevelle.