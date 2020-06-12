LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Richard Noel Smith, 82, of La Crescent died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in his sleep of natural causes. Born in Chicago, Rick graduated from Northwestern Medical School and practiced thoracic surgery in Indianapolis, Atlanta and La Crosse. He led a full life accompanied by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn. A renaissance man, Dr. Smith was equally at home in the operating room, on the seas, the slopes, the symphony or the tennis courts. He and Carolyn raised their three children, Brian, Kirk (Alexandra) and Noelle, who inherited his love of travel, life-long-learning, and an abiding love of reading. He was a proud Grandpa to Rosie and Charlotte (Brian and Suzie Reider-Smith); Colby and Delaney (Noelle).
There will not be a funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the La Crosse Symphony, or the Beethoven Festival. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
