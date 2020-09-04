× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Rene Anderson, 60, a resident of La Crescent passed away Sunday Aug. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse.

She was born Aug. 2, 1960, in Sault Ste Marie, Mich., to Clayton Wallis and Annelie (Brose) Wallis Workman. She attended the local schools and graduated with the Class of 1978.

Rene worked in hotel management and resort booking management in Michigan before moving to La Crescent where she worked at Logistics Health, Inc. She has struggled bravely for the past few years with multiple health issues but through it all her love for the Lord and her family never wavered.

Rene took part in dog rescue and fostering for years and her love for animals was manifested in the amazing care she took of her furry “kids” at home.

She was a loving daughter, sister and mom and a tenderhearted, devoted wife. Rene will also always be known for her amazing cooking ability. She was so looking forward to moving back to her beloved Upper Peninsula and Lake Superior in a few months with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clayton Wallis; stepfather, Richard Workman; grandparents, Erwin and Laura Wallis and Albert and Freida Misenko; and niece, Ann Rene Raffaele.