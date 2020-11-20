Randy “Barney” Roy Stephens, 67, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born Nov. 15, 1952. to Clarance and Evelyn Stephens.
Barney was an avid Vikings fan, even though he lived across the river. In his eyes his friends were considered family, along with his dogs, Max and Bear, which now he can run with. He was a loyal employee of Northwest Hardwoods, since graduating high school, until his illness.
Due to Covid-19 no service will be held at this time. Since he loved to just belt songs out of nowhere, when you hear one that makes you remember him, have a toast in his honor.
He is survived by his brother, Gary (Jan) Stephens; and sister, Joan (Norbert) Carmin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarance and Evelyn Stephens; and his brothers, Merrill, Bill, and Rick.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.