Michael T. Newstrom, 78, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse, after a long seven-year struggle with dementia. He was born July 17, 1942, in Robbinsdale, Minn., to Arnold and Ethel (McCarthy) Newstrom. He married the love of his life, Barbara Raymond Oct. 16, 1965. Michael was proud of his time served in the U.S. Army and truly enjoyed his many years working with the Boy Scouts of America. He started his career working at Grain Belt Brewery and worked his way up to plant manager at Schmidt, G. Heileman and City Breweries. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid duck hunter. Michael spent much of his free time taking care of others and he was a devoted Catholic who was always involved in church activities. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, who spoiled everyone he cared about.