Mary Elizabeth Schlangen, was born Nov. 28, 1959, to Eugene Schwanbeck II and Leona (Darga) Schwanbeck, in La Crosse, Wis. She grew up in nearby La Crescent, Minn., graduating from high school there in 1978. She graduated from San Jose State University with a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design in 1992. She died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Fargo, N.D., following a valiant four-year battle with breast cancer. Mary was married to Stephen Schlangen in St. Paul, Minn., in 1993. They have two children, Theresa Schlangen (1994) and Gregory Schlangen (1996).

Mary was a tireless and meticulous homemaker. She was an avid do-it-yourself-er in the areas of landscaping, gardening, home remodeling, upholstery refinishing, and hobby farm egg production. Mary took on the role of home school teacher for Theresa and Gregory, from kindergarten through high school. Mary proactively lived out her Christian faith and undertook missions activities, including work at an orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1991, a school construction project in Nicaragua, in 1999, a pilgrimage to Israel, in 2008, and group facilitation for Living Free, in conjunction with the Jail Chaplains Association, in Fargo, from 2018-2019.