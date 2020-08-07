× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROSEAU, Minn. — Marilyn Loraine Cass, 83, of Roseau passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Marilyn was born June 30, 1937, to parents, Harry and Gertrude (Loppnow) Carlson in Little Falls, Minn.

Marilyn moved to Roseau, with her family when she was about 10 years old. Marilyn married Roger “Pete” Wiskow July 17,1954, and they had three children. They were married 12 years and parted ways. She worked at the Children’s Home in Roseau and the care giving skills she learned there were useful as she cared for several family members over the years. Later Marilyn moved to Onalaska, Wis., to be closer to her family. She met LaVern Cass and they were married Nov. 16,1969. They made their home in La Crescent. Vern and Marilyn loved to travel and would spend the winters in Tucson, Ariz., at the Rincon Park. After Vern’s passing, she decided to move back to Roseau, to be close to family.

Marilyn had several hobbies which included sewing, Brazilian embroidery, flower gardening, baking, playing the organ and entertaining family and friends. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family and friends, whether it be by phone, in person or letters. She also wrote her memoirs and her mother’s memoirs which will be treasured.