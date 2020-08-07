ROSEAU, Minn. — Marilyn Loraine Cass, 83, of Roseau passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Marilyn was born June 30, 1937, to parents, Harry and Gertrude (Loppnow) Carlson in Little Falls, Minn.
Marilyn moved to Roseau, with her family when she was about 10 years old. Marilyn married Roger “Pete” Wiskow July 17,1954, and they had three children. They were married 12 years and parted ways. She worked at the Children’s Home in Roseau and the care giving skills she learned there were useful as she cared for several family members over the years. Later Marilyn moved to Onalaska, Wis., to be closer to her family. She met LaVern Cass and they were married Nov. 16,1969. They made their home in La Crescent. Vern and Marilyn loved to travel and would spend the winters in Tucson, Ariz., at the Rincon Park. After Vern’s passing, she decided to move back to Roseau, to be close to family.
Marilyn had several hobbies which included sewing, Brazilian embroidery, flower gardening, baking, playing the organ and entertaining family and friends. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family and friends, whether it be by phone, in person or letters. She also wrote her memoirs and her mother’s memoirs which will be treasured.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Roger Wiskow (Helene); two grandchildren, Darren Wiskow of Dilworth, Minn., Denise (Michael) Montgomery and their children, Oliver, Kevin, David and Piper, also from Dilworth; brother-in-law, Delbert Lee (Connie) Cass of Owatonna, Minn.; sister-in-law, Lavina (Jim) Brady of Melrose, Wis. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many cousins.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, LaVern; daughters, Carole Jean Wiskow and Linda Kay Wiskow; brother, Darrell Carlson and his wife, Linda.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Prince of Peace Cemetery, in La Crescent.
