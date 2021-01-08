LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Marilyn Gladys (Inglett) Klawitter, 84, of La Crescent died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at her daughter’s home, with family by her side. She was born June 8, 1936, in Caledonia, Minn., to Melvin and Gladys (Danielson) Inglett. Marilyn grew up on Jefferson Ridge, on the Inglett family farm. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1953. She had many tales of her farm life, including riding her horse named Dan. She also had fond memories of the large Inglett family being together on Christmas at the farmhouse. Her Uncle Allie would hitch the team, and all the cousins hopped in the wagon for a hayride Christmas day. After graduating from high school at the age of 16, she landed a job at the Register of Deeds office in Houston County, where she worked for five years.

On June 27, 1958, she married Wayne “Bones” Klawitter, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Marilyn was a loving, caring and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She had a strong faith. She was also a Jill of all trades and extremely creative. Most often she would have several different projects going at one time. She would make wedding and graduation cakes, paint beautiful ceramics, and sew just about anything. In the 70s, she started a successful upholstery business. Later in life, she built her childhood farmhouse in miniature scale with every detail in place. She not only had a passion for miniatures, but she was an original member of the La Crosse and 3 River’s Model Railroad Club. She never saw a tanker car she did not like.