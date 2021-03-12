Lyle Papenfuss

Lyle “Slats” Papenfuss, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minn.

He was born Dec. 28, 1942, to Howard and Winnie (Greenwood) Papenfuss of La Crescent. Slats attended La Crosse Central High School where he was named to the AP All-State Basketball First Team in 1960. He was also selected to go to Boys State in Minnesota. He then attended Winona State College where he was a four-year starter in basketball and member of three Warrior NAIA college world series baseball teams. He was inducted into the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995.

It was while attending Winona State that he met Inger-Lise (Lise) Fineid in of all places, the library. They would marry Aug. 3, 1963, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kasson, Minn.

Slats is survived by his wife, Lise; daughter, Lynn Graham; and son, Lance Papenfuss, all of Rochester, Minn.; brothers, Richard “Dick” (Mary) Santa Fe, N.M., and Larry (Dawn) Moorhead, Minn.; as well as, grandchildren, Cole Graham, Tore Papenfuss, Jack Papenfuss, and Brodie Papenfuss. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Tore and Signe (Nordkvist) Fineid; and by grandson, Connor Graham.