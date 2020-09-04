× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Lucille C. Hermann, 97, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at La Crescent Health Services. She was born April 23, 1923, in Winona, Minn., to Louis and Helena (Schettler) Sobeck. She graduated from Winona High School in 1941. On Dec. 2, 1944, she married Donald Hermann in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Winona. Lucille was a member of Crucifixion Catholic Church and Joan of Arc Circle. She volunteered at La Crescent Nursing Home for many years. Lucille was a loving wife and mother who loved to cook, bake and crochet.

She is survived by her children, Betty (Gerald) Zander of Plymouth, Minn., Robert Hermann and Wayne (Jane) Hermann both of La Crescent; grandchildren, Paul Zander, Lynn (Thor) Heimdahl, Nicholas Hermann, David Hermann and Emily Hermann; great-grandchildren, Grace Heimdahl, Gabriel Heimdahl and Grant Heimdahl; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Sobeck and Irene Hermann, both of Winona, and Judy Fleming of Trempealeau, Wis.; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; brothers, Norman Sobeck and Gerald Sobeck; sisters, Margaret Albrecht and Laurene Babler.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. Fr. John L. Evans II will officiate. Burial will follow in the Crucifixion Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of La Crescent Health Services for the wonderful care given to their mother over the past years. Schumacher—Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.