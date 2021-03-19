CALEDONIA — Lucille Anne (Miller) Petersen, 84, of Caledonia went home to be with her loving Savior, Jesus, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

She was born March 28, 1936, the daughter of John and Emma (Lehmann) Miller. Lucille and her beloved husband of 66 years, John Nickoli Petersen, bought and moved to the Miller family farm when they were married, Aug. 31, 1954.

Lucille was an amazing lady, a classy lady, who loved to talk on the phone, smile, laugh and just make people feel good about themselves.

Lucille and John loved to dance and play cards. They knew how to work hard and play hard. Lucille loved the Lord and you would see her at church multiple times a week attending Mass, helping with funeral luncheons and, before Covid, straightening the song books and missalettes. Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Caledonia, its Council of Catholic Women, and the Catholic Daughters of America.

Lucille’s ministry was with the elderly. She loved playing cards and eating with her friends at senior dining. She loved to swing by and say hello to a friend or drop off a card or a piece of dessert, even if it meant seeing them only through a window this past year.