Linda Jean Pedretti, 69, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Linda was born in La Crosse on March 25, 1950, to Floyd and Geneva (Smikrud) Hovre. She graduated from Galesville High School in 1968 and went on to pursue training as a licensed practical nurse at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado. She then worked at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in oncology for more than 33 years. In addition, she also actively managed real estate and housing for the past 27 years.
She loved her life on the family dairy farm and cherished every moment spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. Linda also enjoyed cooking/baking, gardening and traveling to see her family. She will always be remembered for her kindness, compassion and dedication to her family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Andrew Pedretti, of La Crescent, Minnesota; son, Bart Pedretti of La Crescent; son, Thad Pedretti of Tomah; daughter, Jina (Luis) Tapia of San Diego; son, Toby (Maddie) Pedretti of Duluth, Minnesota; and four grandchildren, Matthew Tapia, Levi Pedretti, Henry Pedretti and Oliver Pedretti.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
