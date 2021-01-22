Lenora 'Lennie' Jean Mercer

Lennie was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Money Creek, to Leonard and Adeline (Rouse) Ledebuhr. She graduated from Houston High School. On June 16, 1956, she married the love of her life, Floyd Mercer, whom she met while roller skating in Winona. Lennie was one of the original nurses’ aides at Valley View when they first opened. She also cleaned many houses in the Houston area. She was a devoted wife and mother. Lennie enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, traveling and was known for her yummy potato salad, that was always requested at family gatherings. She could play a mean game of euchre and loved to beat “the guys!” Lennie also enjoyed reading the Bible and many books. She was devoted to the ministries of the United Methodist Church and was a staple for many years at Money Creek UMC, helping with many of the activities there.