Lawrence Joseph Mormann Jr.

Lawrence Joseph “Larry Joe” Mormann Jr., 69, of Winona passed away peacefully at home Sunday, July 26, 2020, from complications of pancreatic cancer.
He was born Nov. 12, 1950, in La Crosse, Wis., to Lawrence and Jessie Mae (Baldwin) Mormann Sr. Larry attended Crucifixion Elementary School, La Crescent High School, and then the Winona Area Technical School for auto body.
In August of 1970, he enlisted in the Army and served as a helicopter repairman in Vietnam. After returning from the military, he worked for Dahl and J&H in La Crosse; Koehler Auto Body in Goodview; and retired in 2009, due to health reasons from Sobotta’s Body Shop, Arcadia, Wis., after working there 27 years. Larry married Karen Jaskola in 1980, and they later divorced.
He enjoyed drag racing with his beloved 1963 Ford Falcon, in the 1970s. During that time, he was a very active member of God’s Country Racing Association. More recently, he could be seen at most car shows in the tri-state area, entering his restored Ford Falcon. Larry was also passionate about helping veterans, spending countless hours volunteering at the Winona VFW. He was proud to have driven vets to doctor appointments at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital and to Tomah for five years, and also of his participation in many funerals as a member of VFW Post 1287 Honor Guard.
He is survived by his significant other of 16 years, Linda Anderson of Winona; four children, Kelsie (Jason Losinski) of Winona, William (Alison) of Minnesota City, Adam (Larry Schmidt) of Onalaska, and Brady (Roxanne) of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Kayden, Payton and Athena; four stepgrandchildren, Treah, Shayla, Logan and Alex; sisters, Esther Waas, Goodview, Geri Harper, Viroqua, Wis., Marcia Mormann, La Crescent, Mary (Edward) Phillips, Mequon, Wis. Agnes Ganrude, Rockton, Ill.; and one brother, Robert (Penny) Mormann, Hokah. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until noon Friday, Aug. 7, at the Winona VFW Hall, 208 East Third Street. A committal service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Preston, Minn. Please arrive at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m.
A visitation will also be held from 3 p.m. until a memorial Mass at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to the Winona VFW Post 1287, or to Crucifixion School in La Crescent.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Larry’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
