Lawrence Joseph Mormann Jr.

Lawrence Joseph “Larry Joe” Mormann Jr., 69, of Winona passed away peacefully at home Sunday, July 26, 2020, from complications of pancreatic cancer.

He was born Nov. 12, 1950, in La Crosse, Wis., to Lawrence and Jessie Mae (Baldwin) Mormann Sr. Larry attended Crucifixion Elementary School, La Crescent High School, and then the Winona Area Technical School for auto body.

In August of 1970, he enlisted in the Army and served as a helicopter repairman in Vietnam. After returning from the military, he worked for Dahl and J&H in La Crosse; Koehler Auto Body in Goodview; and retired in 2009, due to health reasons from Sobotta’s Body Shop, Arcadia, Wis., after working there 27 years. Larry married Karen Jaskola in 1980, and they later divorced.

He enjoyed drag racing with his beloved 1963 Ford Falcon, in the 1970s. During that time, he was a very active member of God’s Country Racing Association. More recently, he could be seen at most car shows in the tri-state area, entering his restored Ford Falcon. Larry was also passionate about helping veterans, spending countless hours volunteering at the Winona VFW. He was proud to have driven vets to doctor appointments at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital and to Tomah for five years, and also of his participation in many funerals as a member of VFW Post 1287 Honor Guard.