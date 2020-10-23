BLOOMINGTON/LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Kenneth Raymond Vedell, 46, of Bloomington, formerly of La Crescent died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 28, 1973. He arrived in the U.S., Dec. 13, 1974, into the loving arms of his parents, Thomas and Marilyn (Carlson) Vedell. He became a citizen of the U.S., Feb. 6, 1980.

Ken graduated from La Crescent High School in 1992. After graduation he moved to Bloomington. He graduated from Hennepin Technical College with a degree in culinary arts in 2009. Ken was employed by Mystic Lake Casino for several years, where he enjoyed interacting with customers and colleagues via his position as a server.

en will be remembered as a generous man who had the best laugh and smile and loved to spend time with loved ones. Ken believed in enjoying life and showing up. He had an eye for quality—from clothing to food to the people in his life. He knew all the best stores and restaurants, enjoyed catching Vikings games, taking trips, going on shopping excursions, and grabbing a good meal out with family and friends. Ken was many things to many people and will be greatly missed. Ken is survived by his father, Thomas; his sisters, Kristina and Katrina; his nephew, Brendan; his godmother, Sharan Lunde; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Ken is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn; and his godfather, Carson Lunde.