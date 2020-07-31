Kandy Lee Sonnek

Kandy was born Aug. 19, 1953, to Kenneth Drossel and Lois (Weldon) Kruger in Los Angeles, Calif., at the City of Angels Hospital. An angel was born on that day. Her family moved from California to Pemberton, Minn., when she was in high school. She graduated from Waldorf Pemberton High School in 1971. She attended Mankato Commercial College, to be a legal secretary. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles “Rick” Sonnek, Dec. 29, 1973. They raised three children, Jessica, Jaime, and Jacob. They started their family in Waseca, Minn., then moved to Galesville, Wis., when they found their Hundred Acre Wood, in the bluffs above Dakota, Minn., in 1985. At that time, she was diagnosed with M.S.

Kandy had a passion for family, music, and nature. In her 20s, she enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, tennis, and bowling. As her MS progressed, she found happiness in sewing quilts and teddy bears for friends and family, especially babies and children. She loved attending concerts and collecting Moody Blues memorabilia. She enjoyed spending time with her ginormous extended family and going on crazy trips and adventures with her husband, Rick. Her wheelchair didn’t stop her from experiencing the thrills of parasailing, white water rafting, flying on a tiny float plane to spend a week in the wilds of Alaska, three cross-county Amtrak trips to all coasts of the U.S., four Moody Blues cruises, and not ever enough jeep rides on the trails of their Hundred Acre Wood. Between adventures, she found joy in sending birthday cards to that ridiculously huge family and friends (imagine the postage stamps she went through). Kandy worked at various legal offices throughout her career until 1992. She was known for her determination, strong-will, and quick wit.