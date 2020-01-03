Jodi Toedter

NEW ALBIN, Iowa — Jodi L. Toedter, 54, of rural New Albin died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home. A celebration of life will be held FROM 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the New Albin Community Center. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon, Iowa, is handling arrangements.
Jodi Lynn Toedter was born Nov. 8, 1965, in La Crosse, the daughter of Russell and Gladys (Snow) Burfield. Jodi grew up in the Perkins Valley area of Money Creek, Minn., and her family raised and showed horses. She graduated from high school in Houston, Minn., and after receiving her Bachelor’s degree in social work from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona, Jodi worked as a social worker for Fillmore County DAC in Preston and also for Houston County, Minn. On Aug. 27, 1994, she married Randy Toedter in Houston. Together, they raised Randy’s two boys Chad and Chase in rural New Albin. Jodi also took care of her mom, Gladys, when she came to live with them. Jodi later worked as an assistant manager at Wal-Mart in both La Crosse and Onalaska, before working at the post offices in New Albin, Lansing, and Marquette, Iowa, and Eitzen and La Crescent, Minn. Due to her illness, Jodi was forced to retire in 2018.
She loved animals and living in the country, which worked well when she raised fainting goats, llamas, and miniature Bengal kittens; however, her cat, Rick, was always her number one priority. She loved to feed and watch the birds, especially hummingbirds, and liked growing flowers. Jodi had an artistic side and took pottery classes, where she made many nice dishes, and also did fretwork/woodwork with Randy, which they sold at flea markets and craft shows. An avid reader, she was knowledgeable in many subjects. She and Randy liked to travel, making trips throughout the country and Jamaica; their last trip was to New Orleans earlier in 2019. Most of all, her favorite thing to do was just sit in the sun and feel its warmth.
You have free articles remaining.
Jodi is survived by her husband, Randy of rural New Albin; two stepsons, Chad (Sara) Toedter of Jefferson, Wis., and Chase (Alicia Harris) Toedter of Surprise, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Kyle and Eve Toedter; her brother, Terry Burfield of Gilman, Wis.; a niece, Sarah Burfield of Caledonia, Minn.; and a nephew, Chuck Burfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susan Gray; and a nephew, Daniel Burfield.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.