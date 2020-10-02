LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Jean Marie (Hutzenbuehler) Welch, 89, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

She was born in La Crosse, July 18, 1931, to Jerome and Florence (Walsh) Hutzenbuehler.

Jean married Earl Welch, of Waukon, Iowa, May 19, 1951, in La Crosse. Earl and Jean were married for 66 years and raised 10 children in La Crescent. They were very proud of both of those achievements.

She is preceded in death by Earl; and a son, Merle. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Virginia Weber and her identical twin, Joan Reese; two brothers, Edwin Hutzenbuehler and Ralph Hutzenbuehler. Additionally, she was preceded in death by an infant son; and infant great-granddaughter; by Earl’s brother; and several in-laws.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michele (David) Jopke, Marla (Robert) Burns, Michael (Beth Dickson) Welch, Mark (Sue) Welch, Marti (Karen) Welch, Matthew (Marcia) Welch, Maureen (Louis) Pistulka, Mary Welch and Morry (Jill) Welch. Additionally, she is survived by 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and her siblings and their spouses, Norma (Jim) Platz and Dorothy (Norman) Von Haden. She is also survived by Earl’s two sisters; three brothers and their spouses; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.