DAKOTA — James Robert Wagner, 65, of Dakota passed away unexpectedly of a massive heart attack Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. Jim was born Dec. 12, 1954, in La Crosse, to Edgar and Dorothy (Waldkoetter) Wagner. Jim grew up in La Crescent and Hokah. He loved growing up on the farm in Hokah, and there he learned how to work hard and play hard. He graduated from La Crescent High School in 1973 and then went to work for Moretrench American Corp., Rockaway, N.J., where he followed in his father’s footsteps and learned the Dewatering business. He worked for a short time for Winona plumbing and for Griffin Dewatering, before starting his own business. He was extremely knowledgeable about the Dewatering Business and was the current owner of PDS out of Ridgeway, Minn. In his younger years Jim enjoyed dirt bikes and riding his Harley. He was an avid trapper, hunter and fisherman. He loved anything outdoors and knew the backwaters of the Mississippi better than most. Jim had many stories to tell and share with his sons and friends, of his life adventures as he spent most of his work life traveling throughout the U.S.