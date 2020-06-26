DAKOTA — James Robert Wagner, 65, of Dakota passed away unexpectedly of a massive heart attack Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. Jim was born Dec. 12, 1954, in La Crosse, to Edgar and Dorothy (Waldkoetter) Wagner. Jim grew up in La Crescent and Hokah. He loved growing up on the farm in Hokah, and there he learned how to work hard and play hard. He graduated from La Crescent High School in 1973 and then went to work for Moretrench American Corp., Rockaway, N.J., where he followed in his father’s footsteps and learned the Dewatering business. He worked for a short time for Winona plumbing and for Griffin Dewatering, before starting his own business. He was extremely knowledgeable about the Dewatering Business and was the current owner of PDS out of Ridgeway, Minn. In his younger years Jim enjoyed dirt bikes and riding his Harley. He was an avid trapper, hunter and fisherman. He loved anything outdoors and knew the backwaters of the Mississippi better than most. Jim had many stories to tell and share with his sons and friends, of his life adventures as he spent most of his work life traveling throughout the U.S.
Jim married Debra Buchan in September of 1984 and together they had a son and daughter. They later divorced. He then had another son with his significant other, Tamara Olson and they remained together until her death in 2017. Jim is survived by his son, Jordan Wagne’r and daughter, Janessa Wagner of La Crescent; his son, Cody Wagner of Dakota; his two nephews, Ben and Tony Leach. He is further survived by one sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, E.J. and Dorothy Wagner; and his significant other, Tamara Olson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to ABC Works in La Crescent, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, or to the family.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held with a possible celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.