LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Howard E. Munson Sr., 85, of La Crescent died of heart failure Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, while battling COVID-19 at a hospital in Naples, Fla.

Howard was born Aug. 10, 1935, in St. James, Minn., to Esther (Lee) and Henning Munson. He graduated from St. James High School in 1953, where he excelled at wrestling. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska. He later graduated from the University of Minnesota, where he met his wife, Kathleen Edstrom. Howard and Kate married in 1957 and lived in Minneapolis. They later settled in La Crescent, where he was employed by Abbott Laboratories. Throughout his life, Howard was extremely active in church and community. He took great joy in owning and operating Applewood Apartments, in downtown La Crescent, from 1978 to 2019.

Howard was a devout Christian and an enthusiastic and loyal friend to many. He was a loving and devoted husband, wonderful father, and active and joyful grandfather. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sylvia Ann. He is survived by his wife, Kate; his four children, Elizabeth (Mark) Barosko, Howard (Julie) Munson, Jr., Emily (Nes) de Rotstein, and Reed (Andrea) Munson; and 11 grandchildren, Will, Elanor, Sophia, Hank, George, Fen, Mathias, Sonja, Selena, Isabel, and Miranda.

A graveside funeral will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in La Crescent, in the spring; details will be announced. The family may be contacted at: Emily de Rotstein, 4886 Frattina St., Ave Maria, Fla. 34142. Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Howard’s memory to the Cross and Star Foundation, 306 Main St., Suite 7, La Crescent, Minn., 55947. The Cross and Star Foundation, a La Crescent non-profit, committed to freedom of religion, underwrites the lighting of the cross and star on the hills above La Crescent during Advent and Lent. During these seasons, the cross and star can be seen for miles across the Mississippi River Valley. “I live by the cross and star.”