LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Gideon Scott Holub, 9, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born Nov. 27, 2010, in La Crescent, to Aaron and Diana (Barnes) Holub. Gideon attended First Lutheran School of La Crosse and was in the third grade at the time of his passing. He loved Jesus, baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers, Camp Phillip, and playing kickball with friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Gideon is survived by his brothers and sister, Eli, Joshua, and Rebekah; great-grandfather, LeRoy Huebner; great-grandmother, Jean (Smith) Browne; great-grandmother, Judy (Nygaard) Wilhite; great-grandmother, Lorraine (Schlomer) Fowler; grandfather and Reverend, Curt and Jean Holub; grandmother, Mary Jo (Huebner) Barnes; grandfather, Dana (Deborah) Barnes; his uncle, James Holub; his uncle, Martin (Heather) Holub; his aunt, Christa (Derek) Kannas; his uncle, Daniel (Kristen) Barnes; his aunt, Jennifer (Jason) Watson; his uncle, Remington Shock; his aunt, Adrienne Shock; his aunt, Alanna (Brian) Farmer; and his aunt, Amy (Brad) Boggess. His memory will live on in his cousins Cody, Christian, Colton, Caelan, Payton, Mackenzie, Jonathan, Caleb, Kassidy, Corban, Jacob, Kayden, Jordan, Declan, and Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Charlotte (Parsons) Holub; and his great-grandmother, Joanne (Krueger) Huebner.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Old Hickory Park located on the north side of La Crescent with Pastors Curt Holub, Nathan Fager, and Mark Rieke officiating. A private family burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, La Crescent. A lunch for those in attendance will be provided and festivities in Gideon’s honor will follow at the park.