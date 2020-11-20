Gerald "Jerry" Raymond Sauer passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, with one of his daughters by his side and the rest of his family embracing him from afar with love and prayers. Jerry was born July 21, 1925, in Hokah, Minn,, to Joseph John Sauer and Margaret Mary (Hafner) Sauer.
Jerry will be dearly missed by each of his eight children, Michelle Johnston (David), Dianne Butt (Arlo), Joseph Sauer (deceased), Kathryn Sullivan (Scott), Greg Sauer, Christopher Sauer (Jim), Thomas Sauer and Susan Sauer. Jerry had 11 grandchildren, and each one was special to him, Carmen Marie Thornton (Thomas), Jessica Welu DiNella, Chester Larson (Jennie), Jeremy Welu (deceased), Ryan Sullivan (Tricia), Ashley Schott (Evan), Benjamin Sauer, Blake Sullivan, Sarah Priola (Caleb), Timothy Sauer (Tonya), and Sean Sullivan. Jerry also had 10 great-grandchildren whom he adored, Nolan, Carmen Rose, Savannah, Giovanni, Keyon'Dre, Ava, Graham, Norah, Mia, and Gideon. Jerry is also survived by his sister, Mary Schaffer of Hokah; and sister-in-law, Margaret Washa of Milwaukee.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carmen Rose Sauer; parents, Margaret and Joseph Sauer; brother, Joseph Sauer; sister, Helen Lorenz; son, Joseph Sauer; and grandson, Jeremy Welu.
While in high school, Jerry learned Morse code and because of his proficiency, was quickly recruited into the Navy. He proudly served on the USS Jerauld, where he was in charge of everything electrical on the ship, and treasured the plank he owned from that vessel as it served as a reminder of the friendships he forged while serving honorably.
After serving in the Navy, he attended college at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated as an electrical engineer. He roomed with astronaut Deke Slayton and is pictured in Deke's autobiography and in the Deke Slayton Museum in Sparta, Wis. While working in Alaska, for RCA, he fell in love with his beautiful bride, Carmen Rose Garcia. They married in 1953 and had eight children in the next 10 years.
Jerry's work took him all over the country, and no matter where he lived, he was always involved in the Catholic church as his faith was extremely important to him.
Jerry loved to take things apart and put them back together. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He was an absolute genius and was larger than life. He enjoyed reading the newspaper and doing crossword puzzles to prepare himself for an evening of watching Wheel of Fortune with his family. It was always a competition to see who would solve the puzzle first! He also enjoyed his friends and neighbors. Although he had a large family, his door was always open, and he welcomed anyone into his home for a warm meal and company.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral or visitation at this time, but rather a celebration of life in July 2021, in his hometown of Hokah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, in Jerry's memory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.