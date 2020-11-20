Gerald 'Jerry' Raymond Sauer

After serving in the Navy, he attended college at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated as an electrical engineer. He roomed with astronaut Deke Slayton and is pictured in Deke's autobiography and in the Deke Slayton Museum in Sparta, Wis. While working in Alaska, for RCA, he fell in love with his beautiful bride, Carmen Rose Garcia. They married in 1953 and had eight children in the next 10 years.

Jerry's work took him all over the country, and no matter where he lived, he was always involved in the Catholic church as his faith was extremely important to him.

Jerry loved to take things apart and put them back together. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He was an absolute genius and was larger than life. He enjoyed reading the newspaper and doing crossword puzzles to prepare himself for an evening of watching Wheel of Fortune with his family. It was always a competition to see who would solve the puzzle first! He also enjoyed his friends and neighbors. Although he had a large family, his door was always open, and he welcomed anyone into his home for a warm meal and company.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral or visitation at this time, but rather a celebration of life in July 2021, in his hometown of Hokah.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, in Jerry's memory.