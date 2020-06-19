Doris Von Arx

She was born in Caledonia, Nov. 7, 1934, to Harry and Clara (Dresselhaus) Paus. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1952 and then worked for Northwest Airlines and the La Crosse phone company. On June 1, 1957, she married Robert Von Arx at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and together they raised their family in “the valley” outside of Hokah. She enjoyed visiting with friends in the neighborhood over a cup of coffee. She worked in food services at St. Francis Hospital/Mayo Clinic Health System for many years. She liked to travel, especially to the mountains and Alaska. In more recent years, she spent time chatting on the phone with friends and making new friends at Springbrook. She loved dogs and she loved her Golden Oreos.