HOUSTON, Minn. — Dale Lee Coon, 85, of Houston passed away peacefully Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. He was born June 4, 1935, in Moline, Ill., to Wilbur and Cecile Coon. Dale married Juanita Polacek Dec. 6, 1953, in Moline.
He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was also a talented wood-worker; he made trophies, guitars, ukuleles, clocks, and furniture.
Dale is survived by his sons, Mike, Danny (LeAnn) and Joe; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Cecile; wife Juanita; son, Steven; and brother, Gene.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
