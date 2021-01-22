MADISON, Wis. — Charlotte “Char” Ann Flottmeyer, 84, of Madison passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. She was born Nov. 1, 1936, right after her twin brother, Charles, to Joseph and Esther (Howard) Horihan.

Char attended St. Peter’s Grade School and graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1954. She attended the La Crosse School of Beauty and worked with her sister, at Rita’s Beauty Salon, as a hairdresser. Char married Donald Flottmeyer in La Crosse, Dec. 26, 1964. He died in August 2007.

Char had been employed by Attic Angels Madison, as a nurses aide and food service assistant, for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing Rummy 500 with her grandkids, long weekend getaways with her family, and playing piano. She thinks she could have won an Olympic Medal in Word Search or Word-crush on her iPad.

Char is survived by her five children, Larry (Beth) Flottmeyer of Orfordville, Wendy of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Sally of Madison, Dan of Madison and Andy (Ellen) Flottmeyer of Madison; and six grandchildren, Mackenzie Belden, Raymond Seeman and Hannah, Isaac, Caleb and Marielle Flottmeyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; four sisters, Margaret Corcoran, Rita Bissen, Mary Grabon and Joan Horihan; and twin brother, Charles Horihan.