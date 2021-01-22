MADISON, Wis. — Charlotte “Char” Ann Flottmeyer, 84, of Madison passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. She was born Nov. 1, 1936, right after her twin brother, Charles, to Joseph and Esther (Howard) Horihan.
Char attended St. Peter’s Grade School and graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1954. She attended the La Crosse School of Beauty and worked with her sister, at Rita’s Beauty Salon, as a hairdresser. Char married Donald Flottmeyer in La Crosse, Dec. 26, 1964. He died in August 2007.
Char had been employed by Attic Angels Madison, as a nurses aide and food service assistant, for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing Rummy 500 with her grandkids, long weekend getaways with her family, and playing piano. She thinks she could have won an Olympic Medal in Word Search or Word-crush on her iPad.
Char is survived by her five children, Larry (Beth) Flottmeyer of Orfordville, Wendy of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Sally of Madison, Dan of Madison and Andy (Ellen) Flottmeyer of Madison; and six grandchildren, Mackenzie Belden, Raymond Seeman and Hannah, Isaac, Caleb and Marielle Flottmeyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; four sisters, Margaret Corcoran, Rita Bissen, Mary Grabon and Joan Horihan; and twin brother, Charles Horihan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5., at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, with Father Brian Wilk and Father Robert Horihan (Char’s nephew) presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church. Friends and family who wish to view services via live steam may visit Char’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
Memorials may be made in Char’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare and Gunderson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., (608) 831-6761.
