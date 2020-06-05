Albert Kilger

Albert is survived by his sons, Albert J. Kilger of Janesville, Wis., and Andrew J. Kilger of Madison, Wis.; ex-wife and close companion, Joan Kilger of La Crescent; half-brother, Herman Stemplinger of Eisenhammer-Laaber, Germany. He was preceded in death by his father, Leopold Kilger, who died during World War II; his mother, Caroline (Stemplinger) Kilger of Eisenhammer-Laaber; brothers, Leo Kilger of La Crosse and George Kilger of Germany; along with a half-brother, Johann Stemplinger of Eisenhammer-Laaber.

Albert was born in Mittenwald, Germany, May 18, 1938, to Leopold and Caroline Kilger. He graduated from the Institute of Culinary Fine Arts in Germany and was the “Saucier Chef” for some of the finest resorts in Germany, Italy, France, England and the St. Moritz in Switzerland. Albert was multi-lingual, fluent in German, French, Italian and English. In the 1960s Albert came to the U.S. and established a fine food restaurant in Chicago. Attracted by the beauty and similarity to Germany, Albert joined his brother, Leo Kilger, in the La Crosse area and together they established a fine German food restaurant outside of La Crescent, in 1973. This restaurant, “Kilger’s Four Seasons,” was quite popular and known for their prime rib and authentic German specialties.