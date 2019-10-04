Jeff Peterson of La Crescent drove away with the Queen’s Choice Award during the 26th annual La Crescent Applefest Car Show, sponsored by the La Crescent Chamber.
The award was presented by the 2019 Applefest Royalty.
The People’s Choice Awards were presented to:
- Larry Graf of La Crescent for his Dodge Charger RT.
- Dave Scharping of Cashton for his Chevy Chevelle.
- Daniel Boser of Brownsville for his Chevy SS-427 Impala.
- John Eaton of Dakota with his 1934 Ford.
- And Peterson, who showed his 1965 Pontiac Le Mans.
The next Applefest Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
