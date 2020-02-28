WIC program hosts Houston County clinics

The Houston County Women’s Infants and Children nutrition program will hold three sessions throughout the county in March.

Sessions will be held at:

March 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., County Community Services Building, 611 Vista Drive, Caledonia.

March 12, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., La Crescent United Methodist Church, 520 N. Elm St., La Crescent.

March 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., County Community Services Building, 611 Vista Drive, Caledonia.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The WIC program is a nutrition and breastfeeding program that helps eligible pregnant women, new mothers and young children eat well, learn about nutrition and stay healthy.

The program provides nutrition education and counseling, nutritious foods and referrals to other health and social services.

Appointments and benefit packages are available outside of regular clinic hours by request.

You can receive information about qualifications, income guidelines and appointment times by calling 507-725-5816 or texting 507-226-5471.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0