WIC program continues to aid mothers

The Houston County Women, Infant and Children program continues to provide nutrition education and benefits with appointments by phone because of COVID-19 precautions.

If your economic situation or job status has changed, check the Minnesota WIC website for eligibility information.

At Houston County, the health and well-being of clients, colleagues and community are the top priority. Because of that, the lobby continues to be closed.

The WIC Program is a nutrition and breastfeeding program, that helps eligible pregnant women, new mothers, babies and young children eat well, learn about nutrition, and stay healthy. WIC provides nutrition education and counseling, nutritious foods, and referrals to other health and social services.

Appointments and benefit pickups are available outside our regular clinic hours by request.

If you have questions about qualifications, income guidelines and/or appointment times please call our WIC Office at 507-725-5816 or text 507-226-5471.

