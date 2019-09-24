The WIC Program is a nutrition and breastfeeding program that helps eligible pregnant women, new mothers, babies and young children eat well, learn about nutrition, and stay healthy.
The program provides nutrition education and counseling, nutritious foods and referrals to other health and social services.
Upcoming sessions are scheduled for:
- Oct. 3 in La Crescent: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., La Crescent United Methodist Church, 520 N. Elm St.
- Oct. 9 in Caledonia: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., County Community Services Building, 611 Vista Drive.
- Oct. 16 in Caledonia: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., County Community Services Building, 611 Vista Drive.
