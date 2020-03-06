To our Houston County neighbors:

Welcome to the new Houston County News.

This free publication will be delivered to your mailbox every Friday.

Beginning today, the Houston County News will reach 7,000 households in La Crescent, Houston, Hokah, Caledonia and Dakota.

We’ll provide a glimpse of life in Houston County, our region and our state, as you’ll see in today’s edition. Plus, you’ll notice a lot more information from local businesses in Houston County who support the new publication and help us deliver it to you.

That’s because we’ll deliver to many more thousands of households of your neighbors through Houston County than we did previously.

Oh, and one more thing: It’s free.

People who subscribed to the Houston County News previously have already received information about receiving the La Crosse Tribune, our sister newspaper. We hope you’ll enjoy the comprehensive daily coverage of the Tribune as a complement to your free edition of the Houston County News.

Enjoy.

