The District 300 Foundation Wall of Excellence Induction for 2019 will take place be Sunday, Nov. 10, at the La Crescent Area Event Center.
Jay Friedl, Stacy Johnson Hart and Pam De Lacy have been selected. The social time begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the School District Office. The $30 per-person donation helps support scholarships and Apple Grants.
Friedl was an enthusiastic leader during the early years of the foundation and helped build the financial base so that scholarships and Apple Grants could be distributed. He is now the president of the La Crescent Area Event Center Board of Directors.
Johnson Hart was a star in track and cross country and made it to the Minnesota High School State level, where she was highly rated; she continued her athletic involvement in college.
DeLacy, a geneticist, was working for a company looking for clues into Alzheimer’s disease. She has started her own company and is doing continued research with the Alzheimer’s emphasis.
Nominations for future Wall of Excellence honorees may be submitted to the District 300 office.
