Volunteers aid La Crescent

Campers from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent weren’t able to make their scheduled trip to work camp in Pennsylvania because of COVID-19, so they decided to split up and do work for the city and several local residents.

The local volunteer work included assembling playground equipment at Veterans Park in La Crescent.

In addition to work at the park, more than 50 leaders and campers painted four houses in La Crescent as part of their work camp week, which was June 22-26. As per workcamp tradition, the group took part in a recreational activity and tubed down the Root River.

