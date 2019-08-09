Visit the Houston County Historical Society during the Houston County Fair.
The museum complex will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 15, 16 and 17; and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Research Center will be closed.
New displays will include World War II memorabilia to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944. This will include uniforms, photographs and other artifacts from the Society’s collection.
Community Band uniforms and instruments, an old-fashioned picnic scene and a display of sewing machines and sewing items will be featured throughout the main museum.
In addition, oriental clothing and other vintage clothing, including a dress worn by Elizabeth Gilchrist Ratcliffe when she married Benjamin Ratcliffe at Mount Hope farm on June 25, 1863, in Allamakee County, Iowa, will be on display.
The Sheldon Presbyterian Church will have 1950s dresses to enjoy.
Visit the Flatten-Swenson Pioneer Log Home, Mayville Town Hall and Daley School for other displays.
Audrey Almo Caledonia will entertain visitors with her accordion music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.