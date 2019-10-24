The city of La Crescent recently completed two ground-mounted solar projects in partnership with ldeal Energy. The solar arrays are located in Vetsch Park and adjacent to the La Crescent Animal Shelter.
The combined projects add an additional 100 kilowatt hours of solar capacity to the Xcel Energy grid. These systems will help lower energy costs for the city of La Crescent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
The systems will generate more than 4.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity over its expected lifespan.
La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger said this project, combined with other solar initiatives, and utility upgrades at city of La Crescent facilities have resulted in reduced energy costs.
“This project is a win, win for the city of La Crescent,” said sustainability coordinator Jason Ludwigson. “Not only does it raise awareness of carbon-free energy sources, it saves the city of La Crescent money. The installation of these Solar PV systems continues the tradition of environmental stewardship that is at the heart of what makes the city of La Crescent such a great place.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 28.
