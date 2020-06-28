Toyota donates $7,500 to La Crescent groups

The Toyota of La Crosse Cares charitable giving program and Toyota Motor Sales have presented a joint $7,500 gift to the La Crescent Food Shelf and Neighbors in Action, programs that are part of the La Crescent Area Health Community Partnership.
The donation — which includes $5,000 from Toyota of La Crosse, plus a $2,500 partial matching gift from Toyota Motor Sales — will help the Food Shelf continue to address food insecurity throughout Houston County, and enables Neighbors in Action to mobilize volunteers to perform tasks that allow older residents to live in their own homes longer.
These programs are part of the La Crescent Area Health Community Partnership, which mobilizes resources that connect people and empowers them to achieve health and wellness in all aspects of their lives.
“These organizations’ impact on the community has increased substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout that has followed,” Toyota of La Crosse General Manager Sean Green said. “So many families find themselves facing great uncertainty right now, and the Food Shelf ensures they get the nutrition they need. And older people in our community, whose health is at greater risk from the virus, receive a helping hand from Neighbors in Action volunteers who perform physically challenging chores, allowing them to feel safe and comfortable with living longer in their own homes.”
Since its inception in late 2016, Toyota of La Crosse Cares has raised nearly $100,000 for community causes through quarterly donations to various organizations.
